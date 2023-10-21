Islam Makhachev And the Real Winners and Losers from UFC 294

2 of 11

Chris Unger/Zuffa LLC via Getty Images

Two things became clear after 15 minutes of co-main event competition.

For those who thought Leon Edwards had beaten the championship mettle out of former welterweight champion Kamaru Usman, you were wrong. And for those who believed Khamzat Chimaev was ready to take a step toward his own title challenge at middleweight, you were right.

The short-notice rivals are still ranked in the top five at 170 pounds, but their clash came together at 185 and, even though it arrived with less than two weeks' notice, it delivered in drama.

Chimaev scored a takedown in the fight's initial minute and looked ready to smother his smaller, less-prepared foe on the mat while racking up control time and chasing submissions, but Usman survived the session and held his own in the second while fighting nearly all the session in a stand-up position.

The Nigerian moved forward and did well when initiating exchanges in the third before Chimaev landed another key takedown and spent most of the final round's second half in control on the mat.

In the end, it was enough for a pair of 29-27 scorecards—thanks to 10-8 scores in the first—that overruled a 28-28 calculation and gave Chimaev the win by majority decision.

It was his seventh straight win in the UFC and propelled him into what's expected to be a shot against middleweight champ Sean Strickland.

For Usman it was a third straight defeat after two losses to Edwards, but his stock was raised by the performance, and he was specifically thanked after the fight by Dana White for stepping in to help save the pay-per-view card.

But rather than the typical zeal he displays after wins, Chimaev was low key in the aftermath, thanking White and UFC executives for the opportunity and showing respect for Usman and his team.