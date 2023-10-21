Carmelo Anthony, Son Kiyan Pictured in Syracuse Jersey on Official Visit

Jesse D. Garrabrant/NBAE via Getty Images

10-time All-Star Carmelo Anthony posed for pictures in Syracuse jerseys with his son Kiyan, a four-star shooting guard prospect in the 2025 class.

The elder Anthony spent 2002-03 with the Orange, putting together one of the most memorable freshman seasons of all time. He averaged 22.2 points and 10.0 rebounds per game, shooting 45.3 percent from the field while winning Big East Rookie of the Year.

His incredible season culminated in a NCAA Tournament Victory, defeating Kansas by the final score of 81-78.

Anthony's son, Kiyan, is currently ranked as the 36th best player in the 2025 recruiting class (according to On3). He's considered to be the top prospect in the state of New York.

While the younger Anthony recognized the connection between himself and his father's legacy at the school, he hasn't allowed it to heavily influence his decision-making.

"It's no pressure going there. I know wherever I go, I'm just gonna go there and play my game," he said, per Collin Ginnan of On3. "But my dad always tells me, 'Don't feel like you got to go to Syracuse just because I went there. Really look into these colleges and choose where you want to go.' So that's what I'm really looking forward to doing."