Broncos Rumors: Patrick Surtain II Not Being Mentioned in Trade Talks Before Deadline

Perry Knotts/Getty Images

Rumors that the Denver Broncos are looking to trade All-Pro cornerback Patrick Surtain II may have been exaggerated.

In fact, NFL sources "laughed" when asked about Surtain as a potential trade target, according to ESPN's Jeremy Fowler.

"I haven't talked to one person who has brought up Pat Surtain II— who has been trending on social media as a phantom trade target— as available," Fowler wrote.

Surtain has recorded one interception, six passes defensed and 23 solo tackles in six starts for the Broncos so far this season.

Fowler's report is good news for the 2021 first-round pick, who told DNVR earlier this week he wanted to spend the rest of his NFL career with the Broncos.

"I plan on being here my whole career," Fowler said. "That's how I want it to end up. I love the organization. I love the city."

Surtain added that the Broncos work to "leave all that external noise outside the building" and not speak about trade rumors in the locker room.

"The NFL's a business, so we look at it like whatever happens," Surtain said.