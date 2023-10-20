Red Sox Rumors: Kim Ng Declines Interview with Boston After Marlins Exit

Rob Tringali/MLB Photos via Getty Images

Kim Ng may not be looking to rush into another job after her surprise departure as general manager of the Miami Marlins earlier this week.

Per Chris Cotillo and Sean McAdam of MassLive.com, Ng declined a chance to interview with the Boston Red Sox about their front-office vacancy previously occupied by Chaim Bloom.

The Marlins announced on Monday that Ng wasn't returning after she declined her mutual option for 2024. The team already made the decision to pick up its side of the option.

Per The Athletic's Brittany Ghiroli, Ng's decision to leave the Marlins was the result of "numerous instances" in which she felt as if she was "being stripped of her power and underappreciated by the club.

Among the issues at play, according to Ghiroli, was the team's decision to let Ng play out her contract rather than offer her an extension after the Marlins made the playoffs in 2023 and they wanted to hire a president of baseball operations who would have authority over Ng in the front office.

The Marlins were a pleasant surprise in MLB this season. They went 84-78 and made the postseason for the first time in a 162-game season since winning the World Series in 2003.

Ng made history as the first woman and first East Asian American to be hired as general manager of an MLB team when she took the Marlins job in November 2020.

Bloom joined the Red Sox front office as chief baseball officer in November 2019. He took over for Dave Dombrowski, who was fired as president of baseball operations two months earlier.

The four seasons of Red Sox baseball with Bloom leading the baseball operations department were defined by poor play and frustrating roster decisions. The Mookie Betts trade, in particular, stands out as one that hurt the franchise.

While the decision to move Betts was more about ownership not wanting to pay him a fair-market deal on a contract extension, Bloom didn't help the situation by getting a lackluster return of Alex Verdugo, Connor Wong and Jeter Downs back in the trade with the Los Angeles Dodgers.

Verdugo has been fine as a starting outfielder for the Red Sox, but he's never been close to being a star outside of a strong performance in the 2020 season that was only 60 games due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Wong is a .231/.288/.382 hitter in 159 career MLB games. Downs only played six games for the Red Sox before being designated for assignment and claimed by the Washington Nationals after the 2022 season.

The Red Sox did have a strong showing in 2021, making the playoffs as a wild card with a 92-70 record and advancing to the ALCS before losing to the Houston Astros in six games. It was their only winning season in four years with Bloom leading the front office.