Dodgers' Mookie Betts: I Wanted to Stay With Red Sox 'My Whole Career' Before Trade

G Fiume/Getty Images

The Boston Red Sox could be in a very different position had they not traded Mookie Betts to the Los Angeles Dodgers ahead of the 2020 season.

Boston's decision to part ways with the star outfielder has become a contentious topic among Red Sox fans over the last several seasons, especially with the club no longer a top competitor in the American League East.

Many fans blamed the Red Sox for not wanting to pay Betts, who went on to sign a 12-year, $365 million extension with the Dodgers shortly after being dealt, while others claimed he no longer wanted to play for the club.

During an appearance on the Foul Territory podcast with former Red Sox teammate Brock Holt, Betts said he had no intention of ever leaving Boston.

"I know people don't believe it, but I wanted to stay in Boston my whole career," Betts said, per Justin Leger of NBC Sports Boston. "That was my life. I knew everybody there. It was a short flight to Nashville. It was perfect."

Holt then asked Betts if he would have stayed with the Red Sox had they offered him the same deal the Dodgers put on the table for him. He responded, "100 percent. But that didn't happen."

In six seasons with the Red Sox, Betts won a World Series title, the 2018 MVP award, 2018 AL batting title, four Gold Gloves and three Silver Sluggers. Boston also won three division titles and made the playoffs in three of Betts' six seasons with the club.

Since his departure following the 2018 campaign, the Red Sox have missed the playoffs in three of the last four seasons and currently sit outside the American League playoff picture with a 53-47 record.

Betts, meanwhile, has not fallen off in terms of production. He finished second in National League MVP voting in 2019 and has earned two Gold Gloves and two Silver Slugger awards.

Additionally, Betts helped the Dodgers win the 2020 World Series title and they have reached the playoffs in each of his four seasons with the club. L.A. is also currently on pace to make the postseason in 2023, sitting first in the NL West with a 57-42 record.

While Betts told Holt he didn't want to leave Boston, he admitted that he has enjoyed his move to California, where he should only continue to find success for years to come.

"It is what it is. But when that move happened I was sad," Betts said. "I was like, 'Man I don't wanna go out West.' ...

"It was actually kind of a blessing in disguise. My family loves it. It's a different way of life. The weather is beautiful. You never have to worry about the hot sticky stuff or the freezing cold and everything up in Boston. Being in L.A. has been awesome. I'm really happy."