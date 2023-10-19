Hunter Dickinson Likes Kansas atop AP Poll so Teams 'Know We're Better Than Them'

Scott W. Grau/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

Kansas Jayhawks big man transfer Hunter Dickinson has made it no secret that he's fully embracing his new team's position at the No. 1 spot in the Associated Press' men's basketball preseason poll.

"I like it. I like people knowing it because I want them to know we're better than them," the senior told ESPN's Myron Medcalf during Big 12 media day on Wednesday. "And they're coming in here to try to upset us."

The 7'2" Dickinson is a fantastic addition for the Jayhawks from Michigan, where he just averaged 18.5 points on 56.0 percent shooting and 9.0 rebounds per game. Dickinson also made 42.1 percent of his three-pointers.

Last year's KU team earned a No. 1 seed in the NCAA tournament but fell short to No. 8 Arkansas in the second round. This year's squad returns their assist and steals leader (Dajuan Harris Jr.) and their second-leading rebounder (Kevin McCullar Jr.). McCullar, K.J. Adams Jr. and Harris were also the third, fourth and fifth-leading scorers on the team.

Adding Dickinson to the mix certainly makes KU a national championship contender once again, although it won't be easy to win it all with some formidable foes such as Duke, UConn and Houston lurking, among others.

For now, though, it seems Dickinson's confidence is warranted given Kansas' stacked roster. The Jayhawks are also bringing in four 4-star recruits, including Elmarko Jackson, ranked 20th on 247Sports' list of the best class of 2023 players.