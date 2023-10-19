NBA Rumors: Terry Stotts Resigns as Bucks' Assistant Coach ahead of 2023 Season

Steph Chambers/Getty Images

Terry Stotts resigned from his position as an assistant coach with the Milwaukee Bucks, according to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski.

Stotts joined the staff this offseason, with his experience on the sidelines providing a nice balance for first-year head coach Adrian Griffin. It's unclear why he's walking away a week out from Milwaukee's opener on Oct. 26 against the Philadelphia 76ers.

Many NBA fans will wonder whether his departure is tied to the acquisition of Damian Lillard.

Stotts coached Lillard for nine seasons with the Portland Trail Blazers. When Portland moved on from the 65-year-old after the 2020-21 season, it didn't sound as though there was any discord between him and the Blazers' best player.

Lillard also told Sportskeeda's Mark Medina the presence of Stotts in Milwaukee was easing his transition to a new team.

"It'll be smooth because I've been in the league a long time," the seven-time All-Star said. "I've played with Terry for nine years. A lot of stuff that we put in is stuff that I've done for a long time. So, it's simple for me. I understand it. I know where to find myself within that."

More broadly, Griffin was enthusiastic about Stotts coming aboard in June: