Spurs' Victor Wembanyama Dazzles NBA Fans by Nutmegging Rockets' Reggie Bullock Jr.

Photos by Michael Gonzales/NBAE via Getty Images

Victor Wembanyama is already showcasing his elite ball-handling ability.

The 2023 No. 1 overall pick pulled off a nutmeg move in the first quarter of the San Antonio Spurs on Houston Rockets guard Reggie Bullock.

He put the ball through Bullock's legs with some velocity and picked it up in stride before making a behind-the-back pass to a teammate.

The 7'4" Wembanyama has been praised for having ball skills similar to a guard despite being a center and Wednesday's showing shows exactly why.

Spurs legend Manu Ginóbli was known to perform nutmeg moves and Wembanyama's maneuver drew comparisons to Ginóbli on social media. He had seven points and six assists at halftime.

Fans on social media were quick to celebrate the fancy move:.

The future looks bright for Wembanyama but he still has his first full NBA season to endure. While the move is certainly impressive, pulling it off in a regular season game would be even more exciting to see.

He will need to showcase talent like this on a consistent basis to help the Spurs reverse fortune as the team is coming off of a 22-60 season and has not qualified for the postseason since 2019.