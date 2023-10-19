X

NBA

    Spurs' Victor Wembanyama Dazzles NBA Fans by Nutmegging Rockets' Reggie Bullock Jr.

    Jack MurrayOctober 19, 2023

    SAN ANTONIO, TX - OCTOBER 18: Victor Wembanyama #1 of the San Antonio Spurs warms up before the preseason game on October 18, 2023 at the Frost Bank Center in San Antonio, Texas.
    Photos by Michael Gonzales/NBAE via Getty Images

    Victor Wembanyama is already showcasing his elite ball-handling ability.

    The 2023 No. 1 overall pick pulled off a nutmeg move in the first quarter of the San Antonio Spurs on Houston Rockets guard Reggie Bullock.

    Bleacher Report @BleacherReport

    WEMBY NUTMEG?! 🤯 <a href="https://t.co/PO2zxMCvWC">pic.twitter.com/PO2zxMCvWC</a>

    Complex Sports @ComplexSports

    If Victor Wembanyama is going to be doing nutmegs, we can pack it up 🤯 <a href="https://t.co/1iRYXqpUD4">pic.twitter.com/1iRYXqpUD4</a>

    He put the ball through Bullock's legs with some velocity and picked it up in stride before making a behind-the-back pass to a teammate.

    The 7'4" Wembanyama has been praised for having ball skills similar to a guard despite being a center and Wednesday's showing shows exactly why.

    Spurs legend Manu Ginóbli was known to perform nutmeg moves and Wembanyama's maneuver drew comparisons to Ginóbli on social media. He had seven points and six assists at halftime.

    Fans on social media were quick to celebrate the fancy move:.

    Adam Jahn @AdamJahn14

    🔥🔥🔥

    TheWarriorsHouse @GSWarriorsHouse

    Its over for the league man

    Automatic @automaticnba

    Already learning from Manu we love to see it

    PJ Hoops @RealPjHoops

    Victor Wembanyama and Manu Ginobili!! I call this the nutmeg special!!! <a href="https://t.co/cI1wljCtKV">pic.twitter.com/cI1wljCtKV</a>

    Noah Magaro-George @N_Magaro

    Wembanyama just dribbled between Reggie Bullock's legs in transition.<br><br>When had a dude this tall ever shown this level of ball skills in the NBA?

    Wemby Muse @Wemby_Muse

    Víctor Wembanyama at half:<br><br>7 PTS<br>6 REB<br>1 AST<br>1 STL<br>1 BLK<br>1 Nutmeg<br><br>Wemby showing he can do it all! <a href="https://t.co/IYxdsxRSXj">pic.twitter.com/IYxdsxRSXj</a>

    The future looks bright for Wembanyama but he still has his first full NBA season to endure. While the move is certainly impressive, pulling it off in a regular season game would be even more exciting to see.

    He will need to showcase talent like this on a consistent basis to help the Spurs reverse fortune as the team is coming off of a 22-60 season and has not qualified for the postseason since 2019.

    Still, the franchise is known for developing talented centers and clearly, Wembanyama has the physical talent to be next in line. The team has one final preseason game before Wembanyama makes his official debut, which is set for Oct. 25 against the Dallas Mavericks.