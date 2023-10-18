49ers' Deebo Samuel on C. J. Gardner-Johnson Feud: 'No One Knows Who He Is'

Ezra Shaw/Getty Images

Deebo Samuel does not appear to be sweating his feud with C.J. Gardner-Johnson.

The San Francisco 49ers wide receiver laughed off Gardner-Johnson's comments during an appearance on Up & Adams on Wednesday.

"I have no idea where that came from. He was probably just thinking about me or something. ... He just sound like he's mad I got a little bag and a lot of money, and no one knows who he is," Samuel said.

Gardner-Johnson ripped into Samuel on Instagram Live this week, calling him a "running back" who "can't run routes."

"Don't be friendly when you see me because you be so flashy," Gardner-Johnson said. "You better hope all that talk you be doing when we see you all, whatever [playoff] round it may be, because I can guard you. You can't run routes. You're a running back. ... I ain't gonna sit here and play with you, little boy. Just because you got a little bag, people give you a little clout, and then you ain't nothing, bro. Stop playing."

The Lions and 49ers do not play during the 2023 regular season, so Samuel being on Gardner-Johnson's mind was a little surprising. That said, Detroit and San Francisco are in a three-way tie with the Philadelphia Eagles for the top seed in the NFC at 5-1, so it's possible—if not likely—the two will run into each other at some point.

Gardner-Johnson was part of the Eagles secondary that shut Samuel and the 49ers passing game down during the 2023 NFC Championship Game. He left Philadelphia for Detroit this offseason, recording 13 tackles in two weeks before going on injured reserve with a pectoral injury.