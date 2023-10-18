NFL Exec: Goal Is to Limit Number of Playing Surfaces Amid Grass-Turf Debate

Kevin Sabitus/Getty Images

Amid the NFL's debate on grass versus turf fields, the league revealed it has intentions of minimizing the number of different playing surfaces so they feel similar across all venues.

NFL vice president of health and safety Jeff Miller said, per ESPN's Jeremy Fowler:

"I think the goal needs to be to limit the number of different surfaces that our clubs play on, so a player has an appreciation when he steps onto the field in one city that's going to feel very similar to the surface that he steps on in a different city so it doesn't feel hard or soft or slick or sticky. He knows what that's going to feel like, therefore the appreciation for it is going to satisfy him to some degree."

Players continue to advocate for grass fields over artificial surfaces because of the link with non-contact lower-body injuries.

NFL Players Association executive director Lloyd Howell released a statement in September calling for the league to have all stadiums utilize natural grass over turf because "players overwhelming prefer it and the data is clear that grass is simply safer than artificial turf."

NFLPA president JC Tretter also wrote a letter to the league in April stating that data proves players suffer more non-contact injuries to their lower extremities on turf fields than grass fields.

Additionally, ESPN's Kevin Seifert provided data in November 2022 showing that players suffered more lower-body, non-contact injuries on turf fields than grass field. The data was compiled between 2018 and 2021.

According to Reem Abdalazem and Calum Roche of AS.com, 14 of the NFL's 32 teams utilize artificial surfaces. The Philadelphia Eagles and Green Bay Packers use a combination of turf and grass.