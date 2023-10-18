Aaron Rodgers Rumors: 'Selfish Vibes' from NYJ Players Disappear When QB Is Around

Sarah Stier/Getty Images

Despite not being on the field while he recovers from a torn Achilles, New York Jets quarterback Aaron Rodgers continues to have an impact on the team.

Rodgers was in attendance for the Jets' upset win over the defending NFC champion Philadelphia Eagles. ESPN's Dan Graziano reported that "his presence on the sideline on game day and any time he spends around the team is appreciated by players and coaches there."

"He brings a calm and confident vibe. And when he's there, any selfish vibes from other guys disappear," a source told Graziano. "Great leader and awesome guy to have around."

During an appearance on The Pat McAfee Show on Tuesday, Rodgers said he was originally planning on staying home in Malibu, California to continue his rehab. However, Jets head coach Robert Saleh called him and told him, "Need you out here, buddy."

Rodgers was on the sideline and wore a headset that allowed him to communicate with coaches during the game.

"To be on the field without crutches, to be able to go on the sidelines, to be on the headset, it made me feel like I wasn't so separated from the team," he said. "So, I'm really thankful for that. That was a special moment for me to be able to feel a little bit more normal in five weeks."