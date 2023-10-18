Adrian Peterson Eliminated from 'Dancing with the Stars' on 'Disney100 Night'

MEGA/GC Images

While the judges cited improvement, former NFL star running back Adrian Peterson's run on Dancing with the Stars has come to an end.

The seven-time Pro Bowler came into Tuesday after narrowly advancing the prior week and his luck ran out. Peterson, alongside his professional dance partner Britt Stevens, danced to the song "Baby Mine" from the 1941 Disney animated film Dumbo and performed the Viennese Waltz.

The duo received sevens across the board from the judges.

The score of 21 tied for sixth, with three pairs finishing below and two getting the same scores from the judges. However, the fan vote catapulted the other pairs above Peterson and sealed his fate in the competition.

Peterson and Stevens finished 11th in the competition and were the fourth pair eliminated. However, a silver lining was that this was his best judge score thus far in the competition and he was thankful for the opportunity to work with Stevens.

While the athlete legacy of winning the show will not add another this season, this is not the last fans will see of Peterson as he is set to on Good Morning America Wednesday.