Adrian Peterson Narrowly Advances to Next Round on 'Dancing With the Stars'

Former superstar NFL running back Adrian Peterson has advanced through another week of competition in Dancing with the Stars.

Peterson and 11 other contestants participated in Motown Night on Tuesday, marking the third episode of DWTS' 32nd season. Peterson and his professional dance partner, Britt Stewart, performed the quickstep to The Jackson 5's "I Want You Back."

Four judges, including guest judge Michael Strahan, combined to give Peterson the second-lowest score of the night (22 points out of a possible 40).

However, Peterson didn't have to sweat at the end of the evening. After the judges' scores and the fan votes were combined, Peterson found himself safely out of the bottom three. Model and actor Tyson Beckford was eliminated this week.

Peterson's performance was ultimately an improvement from last week (Latino Night), when his score of 15 out of 30 (five points each from three judges) plus fan voting landed him in the bottom two. He ended up safe after Jamie Lynn Spears was eliminated.

This time around, Peterson landed a pair of 6's, which he received across the board from all three judges in Week 1.