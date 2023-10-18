Report: Neymar Has 'Severe' Knee Sprain After Injury in Brazil's Loss to Uruguay

PABLO PORCIUNCULA/AFP via Getty Images

Brazil superstar Neymar suffered a "severe left knee sprain" during a 2-0 loss to Uruguay in a World Cup qualifier, according to Reuters (h/t ESPN.com).

He will reportedly undergo testing to determine if there is any ligament damage.

Neymark was carted off the field shortly before halftime and was clutching at his left leg after landing awkwardly following a trip up with Uruguay's Nicolás De la Cruz and was clearly in some serious pain.

He was in tears as he was carted off the field at Estadio Centenario in Montevideo. Neymar was later seen hobbling towards the locker room, unable to put weight on his left leg, per Goal's Thomas Hindle.

There haven't been many players with worse long-term injury luck than Neymar over the past few years as the Brazil star has dealt with a number of serious ailments. Most recently, he had a season-ending ankle injury that required surgery back in March during his final season with Paris Saint-Germain.

He was only recently able to return to action for his new club Al Hilal of the Saudi Pro Leauge.

Tottenham Hotspur's Richarlison came on to replace him.