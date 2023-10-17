X

NFL

NEWSSCORESTEAMSRUMORSFANTASYDRAFT

    NFL Reportedly Approves Rule Change Delaying In-Person HC Interviews During Playoffs

    Doric SamOctober 17, 2023

    CHICAGO, ILLINOIS - OCTOBER 15: A detailed view of the NFL logo on a football prior to the game between the Minnesota Vikings and the Chicago Bears at Soldier Field on October 15, 2023 in Chicago, Illinois. (Photo by Quinn Harris/Getty Images)
    Quinn Harris/Getty Images

    Any NFL team in search of a new head coach after this season will have to wait a bit longer than usual to find the right candidate.

    Per Sports Illustrated's Albert Breer, NFL owners unanimously approved a proposal to delay in-person head coaching interviews for candidates currently employed by NFL teams until after the divisional round of the playoffs.

    This article will be updated soon to provide more information and analysis.

    For more from Bleacher Report on this topic and from around the sports world, check out our B/R app, homepage and social feeds—including Twitter, Instagram, Facebook and TikTok.