NFL Reportedly Approves Rule Change Delaying In-Person HC Interviews During Playoffs

NFL Reportedly Approves Rule Change Delaying In-Person HC Interviews During PlayoffsOctober 17, 2023
Quinn Harris/Getty Images
Any NFL team in search of a new head coach after this season will have to wait a bit longer than usual to find the right candidate.
Per Sports Illustrated's Albert Breer, NFL owners unanimously approved a proposal to delay in-person head coaching interviews for candidates currently employed by NFL teams until after the divisional round of the playoffs.
