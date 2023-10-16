Dolly Parton to Perform Halftime Show for Commanders vs. Cowboys Thanksgiving Game

Dolly Parton to Perform Halftime Show for Commanders vs. Cowboys Thanksgiving GameOctober 16, 2023
There will be a Hall of Famer on the field at AT&T Stadium when the Dallas Cowboys host the Washington Commanders on Thanksgiving.
That Hall of Famer?
Dolly Parton.
The singer told CBS News' Norah O'Donnell (h/t Rhiannon Walker of Yahoo Sports) that she will perform at halftime for the Thanksgiving game between the NFC East rivals.
"We're going to do some stuff that everybody can sing along to," Parton said. "They'll know the songs I'm doing. ... I want people to be surprised and enjoy it."
Dolly Parton @DollyParton
Can't wait to see everyone at the <a href="https://twitter.com/SalvationArmyUS?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@SalvationArmyUS</a> Red Kettle Kickoff Halftime Show during the <a href="https://twitter.com/dallascowboys?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@DallasCowboys</a> game. Tune in to <a href="https://twitter.com/CBSSports?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@CBSSports</a> November 23, Thanksgiving Day, at 3:30 P.M. CST for a performance that will rock 🎸 <a href="https://t.co/Tw1KuYJeFM">pic.twitter.com/Tw1KuYJeFM</a>
Parton was inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame in the class of 2022.
As for the football game, it will be the first of two matchups between the Cowboys and Commanders this season. They are currently both battling for position behind the 5-1 Philadelphia Eagles in the NFC East standings.
Dallas is 3-2 overall but just 1-2 in the last three games. Those two losses came to the Arizona Cardinals without Kyler Murray and the San Francisco 49ers in blowout fashion.
Washington is 3-3 but has some momentum after Sunday's victory over the Atlanta Falcons snapped a three-game losing streak.