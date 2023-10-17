B/R's 2023 Heisman Trophy Rankings: Penix Storms in Front After Week 7

3 of 4

Grant Halverson/Getty Images

Jordan Travis, QB, Florida State: Travis dealt with another injury scare, leaving the clash with Syracuse because of an issue on his non-throwing hand. But he returned, accounted for three touchdowns and guided the 'Noles to a 41-3 rout. Florida State hosts No. 16 Duke this weekend.

Jayden Daniels, QB, LSU: The ever-productive Daniels threw for 325 yards, rushed for 93 and tossed three scores in LSU's smackdown of Auburn. While he can hardly afford a third LSU loss, Daniels' season numbers—an FBS-best (by a wide margin) 2,809 offensive yards with 26 total touchdowns—remain impossible to ignore.

J.J. McCarthy, QB, Michigan: His statistical output is well behind that of Daniels, for example, but a 6-0 record helps McCarthy's case. He completed 14 of 17 passes for 222 yards and three touchdowns in the victory over Indiana. As long as the Wolverines keep winning, McCarthy will be a candidate at least until they travel to Penn State on Nov. 11.

Drake Maye, QB, North Carolina: Miami made it difficult for Maye early, but a sizzling second half propelled UNC to a key ACC triumph. Maye threw for 273 yards and four scores, and the Heels improved to 6-0. They welcome Virginia to town on Saturday.

Dillon Gabriel, QB, Oklahoma: After an idle weekend, the Sooners host UCF. Gabriel enters the contest with 2,086 total yards and 21 touchdowns to two interceptions.