Aaron Rodgers Rumors: Jets QB Was 'Active Voice' on Headset in NYJ's Win Over Eagles

New York Jets quarterback Aaron Rodgers' recovery from an Achilles tear didn't stop him from contributing to Sunday's 20-14 win over the Philadelphia Eagles.

Rodgers was an "active voice" providing suggestions to the team's coaching staff during the comeback victory, per The Athletic's Zack Rosenblatt.

Rodgers was visible on the sidelines during the game, wearing a headset and without crutches.

The former Green Bay Packers star, who suffered what is traditionally a season-ending injury in Week 1 on the fourth play of his Jets career, said earlier this month he is "attacking" rehab with the goal of playing again this season.

Players recovering from knee or Achilles injuries are generally kept away from the sideline to protect them from accidental collisions, SNY's Connor Hughes noted.



That wasn't the only unusual part of Rodgers' participation with the Jets on Sunday. The quarterback also threw during pregame warmups, putting weight on his recovering leg just one month after surgery, per ESPN's Rich Cimini.

The Jets expected Rodgers to take on a quasi-coaching role when they traded a bevy of picks for the veteran in April. Head coach Robert Saleh described Rodgers in April as "a coach that can still play football."

Rodgers was also wearing a headset on the sideline of the Jets' first three preseason games. During the first game of the preseason, he called the play that resulted in Zach Wilson's 57-yard throw to Malik Taylor against the Cleveland Browns, Wilson said on HBO's "Hard Knocks" (per Rosenblatt).

Rodgers was reportedly once more providing input during Sunday's game, although this time it wasn't Wilson (19-of-33 passing for 186 yards, no touchdowns or interceptions) making the pivotal play.

The Jets were trailing the Eagles for the entirety of Sunday's game—right up until the last two minutes.

With New York behind 14-12, safety Tony Adams intercepted a Jalen Hurts pass and brought the ball to the eight-yard line. Running back Breece Hall made it to the end zone to complete the comeback.