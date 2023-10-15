Dolphins' Tyreek Hill on Possible Fine for Backflip TD Celebration Video: 'Worth It'

Rich Storry/Getty Images

The NFL has been handing out fines to Tyreek Hill like it's Halloween candy this season.

And the Miami Dolphins' star wideout figures he may be in line for another one this week after yet another viral celebration in his team's 42-21 victory over the Carolina Panthers at Hard Rock Stadium in South Florida.

Late in the first half, Hill caught a 41-yard touchdown pass from Tua Tagovailoa and celebrated by grabbing a cellphone and taking a selfie while doing a backflip.

It's one of the best celebrations this season.

Hill doesn't care that a fine is likely on its way, however. He's just having fun.

"I know the NFL is going to fine me for it," Hill said via NFL Network's Cameron Wolfe. "It's worth it, though. … Every time I step on the field, I'm gonna try to make it memorable."

