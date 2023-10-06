Dolphins' Tyreek Hill Says He Was Fined $7K for Not Wearing Socks vs. Broncos

Peter Joneleit/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

Miami Dolphins superstar wide receiver Tyreek Hill said Thursday that the NFL fined him for a uniform violation during the team's 70-20 win over the Denver Broncos in Week 3.

Speaking to Hal Habib of the Palm Beach Post, Hill divulged that the league fined him $7,000 for not wearing socks on the opening score of the game, which was a 54-yard touchdown pass from quarterback Tua Tagovailoa to Hill early in the first quarter.

Hill explained why he wasn't wearing socks, saying: "I was getting an IV and I didn't want to be late for the play. So I didn't have time to put on my socks."

The electric wideout noted that he is appealing the fine and believes it will "probably" get reduced.

While Dolphins running backs Raheem Mostert and De'Von Achane did much of the damage in Miami's 70-point outburst with four touchdowns each, Hill went off for nine receptions for 157 yards and one score in his own right.

On the season, Hill has 28 catches for 470 yards and four touchdowns, putting him on pace to exceed the 119 receptions for 1,710 yards and seven touchdowns he had in his first season with the Dolphins last year.

Last week, the Buffalo Bills largely held Hill in check, as he reeled in a season-low three catches for 58 yards. He also failed to score a touchdown for the first time this season.

Miami also lost for the first time after starting off 3-0, but all signs point toward Hill and the Dolphins offense getting back on track over the next couple of weeks.