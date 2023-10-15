Liam McNeeley, 5-Star SF Prospect, Commits to Indiana over FSU, Florida, More

Rob Carr/Getty Images

Five-star recruit Liam McNeely officially announced on Sunday that he has committed to Indiana.

McNeely is currently ranked as the sixth-best small forward in the 2024 recruiting class, according to 247sports.com. The former Monteverde Academy standout chose Indiana over Arkansas, Florida, Georgia Tech, and Florida State.

He'll be joining a Hoosiers team that finished with a record of 23-12 last season, ranking No. 21 in the Final AP Poll of the year. They lost in the Midwest Second Round of the NCAA Tournament, falling by the score of 85-69 against Miami.

The 6'7" forward announced his decision on an ESPN broadcast while in Las Vegas, Nevada and discussed the Hoosiers' pursuit of him prior to the announcement.

"Coach Woodson has been recruiting me for a really long time," McNeeley said. "Their interest in me has never wavered. They've been the most consistent in recruiting me and I feel really comfortable with them."

The 18-year-old is a shooting specialist, hitting 45 percent of his threes during Monteverde's 2022-23 season (via MaxPreps.com). He also averaged 12.4 points and 4.0 rebounds in 18.4 minutes per game.

He made strides as a playmaker, helping initiate the team's offense after coming off screens instead of solely relying on his jumper. His average of 2.2 assists per game was even more impressive considering he turned the ball over just 0.8 times each contest.

McNeeley was excited about the prospect of joining head coach Mike Woodson's roster as Indiana looks to secure their first Big Ten title under the former New York Knicks assistant.