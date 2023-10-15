Lamar Jackson Praised by NFL Fans as Ravens Beat Titans with Ryan Tannehill Injured

Ryan Pierse/Getty Images

A week after a deflating loss to the Pittsburgh Steelers, Lamar Jackson and the Baltimore Ravens were back to their winning ways after beating the Tennessee Titans 24-16 on Sunday in London.

Jackson threw for 223 yards, one touchdown and on interception and was the Ravens' leading rusher (62 yards).

His final numbers don't do justice to the impact he had on the game, one in which the Ravens struggled to put much distance between themselves and Tennessee.

For example, the 2019 NFL MVP was credited with a four-yard run on a 3rd-and-3 with 26 seconds left in the third quarter. In reality, he turned what looked like a sure loss into a positive gain thanks to his almost unmatched elusiveness.

The Ravens offense ground to a halt when it entered the red zone against Tennessee, but this was stlll a step in the right direction after Week 5.

Much of that is down to Jackson, who got just enough help to complement his one-man show.

Granted, Baltimore performed like the 1999 St. Louis Rams in contrast to the Titans. Tennessee gained just 233 yards of total offense, and Derrick Henry was responsible for a large chunk of that. Henry ran for 97 yards and a touchdown and caught two passes for 16 yards.

The outlook isn't encouraging for the Titans, either, considering Ryan Tannehill was carted to the locker room in the second half.

Tannehill went 8-of-16 for 76 yards and an interception before getting injured.

Maybe this is the opening Malik Willis needed to show he can be a suitable starting solution, and he may have made major strides since his rookie season. But the four sacks Willis absorbed after replacing Tannehill furthered the concerns about his pocket presence.