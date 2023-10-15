Video: 49ers' George Kittle Trolls Browns' 'Dawg Pound' After 'F--k Dallas' Shirt

Ezra Shaw/Getty Images

George Kittle decided to wear another shirt that referenced the San Francisco 49ers' opponent on Sunday, although this one likely won't get him fined.

With the 49ers hitting the road to face the Cleveland Browns in front of the AFC North's famous "dawg pound fans," the tight end wore a shirt that said "I like dogs."

It is much less derogatory than the shirt saying "F--k Dallas" he wore during his team's win over the Dallas Cowboys, which cost him $13,699:

Kittle wasn't surprised he received a fine, as he said before the decision, per ESPN's Nick Wagoner, "I wore a personalized T-shirt, maybe an inappropriate word. So it is what it is. It was a decision I made. If they want to fine me, they fine me."

The shirt made headlines beyond the fine, as Cowboys pass-rusher Micah Parsons mentioned it on B/R's The Edge with Micah Parsons and said, "I just feel like he's making it way more personal than it had to be. Kittle's my guy, but I'mma say this—laugh now, cry later. We've got something for that. Just trust. If we see them again, just trust."

San Francisco wide receiver Deebo Samuel then responded to Parsons' comments during an appearance on Up & Adams and said, "It was already personal before the game started. 42 to 10, I don't think you wanna see us again. It might be a little bit worse."

Chances are, Kittle's latest shirt won't lead to the same back-and-forth.

The shirt worked for the tight end against the Cowboys, as he finished with three touchdown catches in the blowout victory. He did not score in his team's first four games, so his decision to wear another shirt that is going to generate attention may be motivated by his most recent performance.

As for the game, the Browns are facing an uphill challenge.

San Francisco is arguably the best team in the league at 5-0 with an array of game-changing players that includes Kittle, Nick Bosa, Fred Warner, Christian McCaffrey, Brandon Aiyuk and Samuel.

Cleveland quarterback Deshaun Watson will also be sidelined with a shoulder injury.