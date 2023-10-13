Report: 49ers' George Kittle Fined $13.7K for Wearing 'F--k Dallas' Shirt vs. Cowboys

Ezra Shaw/Getty Images

San Francisco 49ers tight end George Kittle was fined $13,699 by the NFL for "use of abusive language" after he wore a t-shirt with the message "F--k Dallas" in the team's game last Sunday, according to ESPN's Jeremy Fowler.

The 49ers ended up defeating the Dallas Cowboys 42-10 to remain undefeated. Kittle caught three of his four targets for 67 yards and a career-high three touchdowns.

The four-time Pro Bowler posted the photo on Instagram after the game and was aware of the ramifications that could come from wearing the shirt.

"Probably to get a fine," Kittle said on Thursday, according to ESPN's Nick Wagoner. "I wore a personalized T-shirt, maybe an inappropriate word. So it is what it is. It was a decision I made. If they want to fine me, they fine me."

However, the former fifth-round pick doesn't have any regrets.

"One hundred percent," Kittle said. "I'd do it again."

The Cowboys didn't appreciate the tight end's shirt, especially pass-rusher Micah Parsons. The former Defensive Rookie of the Year explained his issue with Kittle on B/R's The Edge with Micah Parsons (starts at 5:58).

"George Kittle had three touchdowns on us and he posted this thing to IG. He said F--k Dallas," Parsons said. "I just feel like he's making it way more personal than it had to be. Kittle's my guy but Imma say this, laugh now, cry later. We got something for that. If we see them again, just trust."

The Cowboys fell to 3-2 after the loss. They'll remain on the West Coast, traveling to Los Angeles for a Monday night showdown with the Chargers.