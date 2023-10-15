Jake Paul Calls Dillon Danis 'One of the Worst Fighters' After DQ Loss vs. Logan Paul

Matt McNulty/Getty Images

Dillon Danis was no match for Logan Paul on Saturday in Manchester, England.

Paul took down Danis in the sixth round via disqualification in an exhibition boxing match, and YouTuber-turned-boxer Jake Paul was quick to call out Danis, a four-time jiu-jitsu champion, after the fight.

Paul had dominated for the better part of six rounds, but when Danis attempted a second takedown in the final seconds of the match, security filled the ring and the fight was stopped.

Leading up to the fight, there had been weeks of trash talk between Danis and the Paul brothers that led to a lawsuit and restraining order being filed.

Paul's fiancé, Nina Agdal, filed a lawsuit and requested a restraining order against Danis last month, accusing him of posting "despicable" things about her on social media, including an explicit photo.

She claimed she "suffered humiliation, emotional distress, and reputational harm" as a result of the posts.

According to Agdal, Danis only deleted the explicit photo of her after Misfits Boxing, the organization behind the Paul-Danis bout, threatened to cancel the fight.