Kirk Cousins Rumors: Vikings QB Not Expected to Waive No-Trade Clause amid Jets Links

Kirk Cousins likely isn't going anywhere.

Despite rumors that the quarterback-needy New York Jets might make a play for the veteran quarterback in the wake of Aaron Rodgers' season-ending injury, Cousins reportedly is "expected to remain in Minnesota this season and will not look to waive the no-trade clause in his contract," according to ESPN's Adam Schefter.

Trade speculation has only ramped up after Minnesota's disappointing 1-4 start and a hamstring injury to superstar Justin Jefferson that is expected to keep him out of action potentially until December.

The Vikings season could be slipping away, and with Cousins set to hit free agency after the season, trading him and preparing for a full rebuild would make sense.

ESPN's Adam Rittenberg reported Saturday that Minnesota general manager Kwesi Adofo-Mensah was among the NFL decision-makers planning to be in attendance for USC's matchup with Notre Dame, presumably to watch defending Heisman Trophy winner and likely top overall pick in the 2024 NFL draft, quarterback Caleb Williams.

Two things seem to be preventing such a trade.

The first is that Cousins has a full no-trade clause he seemingly intends to utilize. Schefter noted that Cousins is "comfortable in Minnesota, with his family settled there, and is not looking to move on." Additionally, he is said to prefer having a "firm grasp of his offense and a longstanding comfort level with his wide receivers," something that would be difficult with a midseason change in address.

He also sidestepped a question about whether he'd be willing to waive his no-trade clause last week.

"I'm just very focused on the [Chicago] Bears and going 1-0 this week," he told reporters. "Anything else is just not worth my time or energy or attention."

The second roadblock to a trade is reportedly the Vikings themselves.

The Athletic's Dianna Russini reported on Saturday that she was "told by team sources that Minnesota is not planning on trading him. They are always going to take a call, but I've had numerous conversations with league sources about the Vikings' resistance to trading their starter and also the possibility that the team keeps Cousins past this season."