Bears, Giants, Vikings, Among Teams with GMs Scouting Caleb Williams, USC vs. ND

Katelyn Mulcahy/Getty Images

If you're an NFL team with a bad record that could potentially be in position to select a quarterback near the top of the 2024 draft, odds are good you have scouts in South Bend for the USC-Notre Dame game on Saturday night.

Per ESPN's Adam Rittenberg, general managers for the Chicago Bears, Minnesota Vikings and New York Giants are among those with press-box seats at Notre Dame Stadium to watch Caleb Williams and the Trojans take on the Fighting Irish.

