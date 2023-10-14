X

NFL

NEWSSCORESTEAMSRUMORSFANTASYDRAFT

    Bears, Giants, Vikings, Among Teams with GMs Scouting Caleb Williams, USC vs. ND

    Adam WellsOctober 14, 2023

    LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - OCTOBER 07: Caleb Williams #13 of the USC Trojans warms up prior to the game against the Arizona Wildcats at United Airlines Field at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum on October 07, 2023 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Katelyn Mulcahy/Getty Images)
    Katelyn Mulcahy/Getty Images

    If you're an NFL team with a bad record that could potentially be in position to select a quarterback near the top of the 2024 draft, odds are good you have scouts in South Bend for the USC-Notre Dame game on Saturday night.

    Per ESPN's Adam Rittenberg, general managers for the Chicago Bears, Minnesota Vikings and New York Giants are among those with press-box seats at Notre Dame Stadium to watch Caleb Williams and the Trojans take on the Fighting Irish.

    Adam Rittenberg @ESPNRittenberg

    NFL general managers with seats in the press box at Notre Dame tonight to see Caleb Williams and others: Brandon Beane (Bills), Ryan Poles (Bears), Kwesi Adofo-Mensah (Vikings) and Joe Schoen (Giants).

    This article will be updated soon to provide more information and analysis.

    For more from Bleacher Report on this topic and from around the sports world, check out our B/R app, homepage and social feeds—including Twitter, Instagram, Facebook and TikTok.