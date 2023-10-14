X

    USMNT's 'Shocking' Defense Overshadows Christian Pulisic Goal in Loss to Germany

    Timothy Rapp@@TRappaRTFeatured Columnist IVOctober 14, 2023

    EAST HARTFORD, CONNECTICUT - OCTOBER 14: Christian Pulisic #10 of the United States reacts during the first half of an international friendly match against Germany at Pratt & Whitney Stadium on October 14, 2023 in East Hartford, Connecticut. (Photo by Adam Glanzman/USSF/Getty Images for USSF)
    Adam Glanzman/USSF/Getty Images for USSF

    It was all looking good for the United States. Christian Pulisic had scored a stunning goal in the 27th minute, the Americans were looking fluid going forward and confidence seemed to be growing against a talented but somewhat disjoined Germany side.

    But while the United States had looked threatening in attack, there were cracks in the dam at the back.

    The pressure only intensified after İlkay Gündoğan leveled things up in the first half, and the walls fully crumbled in a miserable second-half performance from the USMNT backline as both Niclas Füllkrug and Jamal Musiala scored to give Germany a 3-1 win in Saturday's friendly.

    B/R Football @brfootball

    Gündogan brings Germany back level 👊<br><br>Watch USA vs. Germany live on TNT or Max 📺 <a href="https://t.co/BHnPnZonxA">pic.twitter.com/BHnPnZonxA</a>

    B/R Football @brfootball

    Füllkrug makes no mistake from there 💥<br><br>Watch USA vs. Germany live on TNT or Max 📺 <a href="https://t.co/bcPyH3wDAP">pic.twitter.com/bcPyH3wDAP</a>

    B/R Football @brfootball

    Jamal Musiala dances through the USA defense and Germany lead 3-1 😮‍💨<br><br>Watch USA vs. Germany live on TNT or Max 📺 <a href="https://t.co/PdjsjkObZR">pic.twitter.com/PdjsjkObZR</a>

    Frankly, it could have been worse. When the final whistle blew, Germany posted nearly 60 percent of possession and out-shot the United States 19-6 (7-3 on goal). Had the Germans been more clinical on their chances, especially in the first half, an entertaining but ultimately disappointing USMNT performance might have been a downright disaster.

    And fans and pundits alike weren't about to let the Americans off the hook for a defensive and midfield performance that left much to be desired:

    Ives Galarcep @SoccerByIves

    Make it 3-1 Germany, Jamal Musiala with the finish, rewarded for some great work in the buildup. The <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/USMNT?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#USMNT</a> defense having a shocker this half.<br><br>3-1 Germany, 63rd minute.

    FamousManUtd711 @FamousManUtd711

    The defense for the usmnt is shockingly bad

    Megan Swanick @Meg_Swanick

    Wheels coming off a bit at the start of the second half. Defensive mistakes and ball watching lead to a pair of goals, Germany now ahead 3-1

    herculez gomez @herculezg

    If you ever doubt Tyler Adams importance just look at that goal the USMNT just gave up to Germany. <br><br>A lack of a true 6 showed. <br><br>Right through the heart of the US.

    Steve Davis @SteveDavis90

    We need to stop talking about how much <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/USMNT?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#USMNT</a> misses Tyler Adams at the 6 (although it is certainly true) ... and start talking more about who ELSE can be an effective screener / d-mid when Adams isn't available.<br>US needs a Plan B at that spot something fierce <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/USAGER?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#USAGER</a>

    Steve Davis @SteveDavis90

    I understand why some of y'all love Sergino Dest. And he IS a great attacking OB.<br>But his defending, man ...<br>On BOTH Germany goals so far. Oooof.

    Maximiliano Bretos @MaxBretosSports

    The Germans look dangerous every time now. <br>Defending usually USMNT calling card.. Not today.

    herculez gomez @herculezg

    I'm not surprised w/ the 3-1 score line right now. .<br><br>I am surprised with how Germany has gotten a ton of their chances. <br><br>50/50 balls lost by the US. Last ditch defending. Second chances etc. <br><br>Gifting plays.

    Tom Bogert @tombogert

    This isn't even a particularly good German team either. A handful of great individual talent (Musiala, Sane, Rudiger, Gundogan) but a lot of pieces that don't fit well together &amp; holes. <br><br>Disappointing from the USMNT… particularly given how strong the first 30 mins was

    Bryan Hernandez @bryanhTV

    Terrible defense from the <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/USMNT?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#USMNT</a> ...<br><br>Gregg Berhalter can be excused for his defensive tactics in Concacaf, but outside the region it is a different story!<a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/USAGER?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#USAGER</a>

    The ghost of dead BBBY shares @the_damn_muteKi

    What a profoundly disappointing, uncoordinated defense <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/usmnt?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#usmnt</a>

    Kyle Bonn @the_bonnfire

    Today's been less about a lack of footballing ability for the <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/USMNT?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#USMNT</a> and more about mental mistakes. Some really bad defensive errors brought about by poor decision-making, rather than being second-best.<br><br>Attack has been bright against European-level defenders.

    The defending will ultimately overshadow what might have otherwise been a promising performance from the team's attackers. While Gregg Berhalter still needs to find a way to get the ball into Folarin Balogun with more consistency, Pulisic and Timothy Weah were fantastic off the wing.

    Seeing Pulisic thrive at the club level since his move to AC Milan and score goals like the beauty he posted Saturday is certainly good news for the USMNT.

    B/R Football @brfootball

    Christian Pulisic with an absolute banger 🚀<br><br>Watch USA vs. Germany live on TNT or Max 📺 <a href="https://t.co/G7t6KxLjFO">pic.twitter.com/G7t6KxLjFO</a>

    It's a moot point if the defense proves porous versus opposing attackers and flails at the ball like a toddler trying to swat a fly with a tennis racquet.

    Such was the case on Saturday, and Germany punished the Americans for it. Berhalter and the defense have some serious questions to answer after that showing.