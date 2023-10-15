College Football 2023: B/R's Top 25 Rankings After Week 7

1 of 4

Gregory Shamus/Getty Images

The No. 1-ranked Georgia Bulldogs ran their FBS-leading winning streak to 24 games on Saturday, but it was a closer-than-expected game once again as they picked up a 37-20 victory on the road against Vanderbilt in a game where they were 32.5-point favorites.

The Bulldogs played close games against South Carolina (24-14) and Auburn (27-20) during their 7-0 start to the season. It's still fair to call the defending champs the team to beat this year, but the leading contenders to bump them from their throne all put on a show on Saturday.

No. 2 Michigan 52, Indiana 7

No. 3 Ohio State 41, Purdue 7

No. 4 Florida State 41, Syracuse 3

No. 6 Penn State 63, UMass 0

While No. 5 Oklahoma was idle this week, the Sooners made perhaps the biggest statement of any team in the contender field last week with a victory over Texas in the Red River Rivalry.

With Ohio State and Penn State set to collide next weekend, Florida State playing host to a talented Duke team, and Michigan facing a rivalry game against Michigan State, the College Football Playoff picture could shift dramatically next Saturday.