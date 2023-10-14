NBA Trade Rumors: Clippers Eye Blazers' Malcolm Brogdon amid James Harden, 76ers Buzz

Alika Jenner/Getty Images

Philadelphia 76ers star James Harden may want the Los Angeles Clippers, but the franchise seemingly has its sights set elsewhere.

The Clippers "continue to have interest" in Portland Trail Blazers point guard Malcolm Brogdon amid rumors linking them to a potential move for Harden, according to Kyle Neubeck of PHLY Sports.

L.A.'s interest in Brogdon is well-documented.

When Brogdon was still a member of the Celtics over the summer, Boston tried to include him in a three-team trade with the Clippers in order to a facilitate a deal with the Washington Wizards for Kristaps Porziņģis.

The deal ended up falling through after the Clippers expressed concerns about Brogdon's health. He dealt with a partial tendon tear in his elbow during the 2022-23 season and the Clippers weren't confident in his health following some due diligence.

Adam Himmelsbach of the Boston Globe reported at the time that L.A. backed out because it didn't have enough time to conduct a physical with the veteran.

ESPN's Brian Windhorst later added that Brogdon was dealing with a "health issue" that would make it difficult for the Celtics to trade him this offseason.

The Athletic's Jared Weiss reported on Sept. 29 that the Clippers continued to hold discussions with the Celtics on a trade for Brogdon throughout the offseason despite the initial deal falling through.

Boston eventually traded Brogdon to the Trail Blazers in the deal that landed them Jrue Holiday.

Brogdon would be an interesting fit in the Clippers lineup alongside Russell Westbrook, Kawhi Leonard and Paul George.

The 30-year-old is coming off an impressive 2022-23 season in which he averaged 14.9 points, 4.2 rebounds and 3.7 assists in 67 games while shooting 48.4 percent from the floor and 44.4 percent from deep en route to being named the NBA's Sixth Man of the Year.

It's unclear if the Trail Blazers are open to moving Brogdon after parting ways with Damian Lillard in a trade with the Milwaukee Bucks.