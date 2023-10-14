Bears Unveil Dick Butkus No. 51 Jersey Patch to Honor Chicago Legend Following Death

Quinn Harris/Getty Images

For the remainder of the 2023 season, the Chicago Bears will wear No. 51 patches on their jerseys to honor the memory of Pro Football Hall of Fame linebacker Dick Butkus, the franchise announced Friday.

Butkus, who spent his entire nine-year career with the Bears, died Oct. 5 at his Malibu, California, home. He was 80.

"It's been gratifying to hear so many of our current players say in recent days how much they appreciate the Butkus legacy," said Bears Chairman George H. McCaskey said in a statement. "The purpose of the patch is, every time they pull on the pads they'll take a moment to think about Dick and his approach to the game."

Butkus is a Chicago legend. He grew up in the Windy City, playing at Chicago Vocational High School before suiting up for the University of Illinois in college.

The Bears selected the Chicago native third overall in the 1965 draft and he went on to become known as one of the most formidable defensive players in NFL history. He earned eight Pro Bowl selections and five First-Team All-Pros during his legendary career.

Butkus also won two Defensive Player of the Year awards and he was inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame in his first year of eligibility in 1979. The Bears retired his No. 51 in 1994.

In 119 games across nine seasons, Butkus recorded 22 interceptions, 11 sacks and a franchise-record 27 fumble recoveries. He announced his retirement from football in 1974 due to knee issues.

Butkus embodied all that it meant to be a Bear, and now he'll be with the team in spirit for the remainder of the 2023 season and beyond.