UFC Announces Partnership With Drug Free Sport International for Testing

Al Powers/Zuffa LLC via Getty Images

The UFC will partner with Drug Free Sport International beginning on Jan. 1, 2024, after their business relationship with the USADA comes to an end.

UFC executive vice president and chief business officer Hunter Campbell and UFC senior vice president of athlete health and performance Jeff Novitzky announced the news to reporters in a Thursday press conference.

That reveal comes amid an ugly ending to the relationship between the UFC and the USADA.

On Oct. 9, the UFC told the USADA that it would not seek to extend its relationship after their contract runs out Dec. 31.

Two days later, USADA CEO Travis Tygart issued a statement in which he (a) confirmed that Conor McGregor had re-entered the USADA testing pool on Oct. 8 but (b) stated that he wasn't sure the UFC would honor the USADA's requirement for someone to be in that pool for six months or longer and return two negative tests before fighting again.

The UFC has since gone on the offensive after that statement.

White also told reporters that he has no plans for McGregor at the moment.

"I literally have nothing planned for Conor McGregor right now," White said. "The paperwork is being submitted. We'll play it by ear, see how things work out. There's still a lot of things that have to happen as far as fights go and then we'll decide where he's going to land."

As for the UFC's new partnership with DFSI, Novitzky cited the organization's experience with sample collection and relationships with other leagues.