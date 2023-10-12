UFC Announces Partnership With Drug Free Sport International for Testing

UFC Announces Partnership With Drug Free Sport International for TestingOctober 12, 2023
The UFC will partner with Drug Free Sport International beginning on Jan. 1, 2024, after their business relationship with the USADA comes to an end.
UFC executive vice president and chief business officer Hunter Campbell and UFC senior vice president of athlete health and performance Jeff Novitzky announced the news to reporters in a Thursday press conference.
That reveal comes amid an ugly ending to the relationship between the UFC and the USADA.
On Oct. 9, the UFC told the USADA that it would not seek to extend its relationship after their contract runs out Dec. 31.
Two days later, USADA CEO Travis Tygart issued a statement in which he (a) confirmed that Conor McGregor had re-entered the USADA testing pool on Oct. 8 but (b) stated that he wasn't sure the UFC would honor the USADA's requirement for someone to be in that pool for six months or longer and return two negative tests before fighting again.
Ariel Helwani @arielhelwani
USADA has just announced that their business relationship with the UFC will come to an end on 12/31. <br><br>Furthermore, USADA CEO Travis Tygart issued a pretty scathing press release on the end of an often-complicated almost decade-long relationship. <a href="https://t.co/ZaPwtCg6g5">pic.twitter.com/ZaPwtCg6g5</a>
The UFC has since gone on the offensive after that statement.
Pat McAfee @PatMcAfeeShow
"That wasn't an announcement yesterday it was a dirty move by USADA.. <br><br>That will all be addressed today and the shit is about to hit the fan on that one"<a href="https://twitter.com/danawhite?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@danawhite</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/PMSLive?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#PMSLive</a> <a href="https://t.co/veFDHjkHv2">pic.twitter.com/veFDHjkHv2</a>
Pat McAfee @PatMcAfeeShow
"We would still pay an independent company to do the testing because it's the best way to do it..<br><br>Our deal is up at the end of the year and a lot of people aren't happy with USADA"<a href="https://twitter.com/danawhite?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@danawhite</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/PMSLive?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#PMSLive</a> <a href="https://t.co/hDom2WAOGn">https://t.co/hDom2WAOGn</a> <a href="https://t.co/aemNhOVYWq">pic.twitter.com/aemNhOVYWq</a>
White also told reporters that he has no plans for McGregor at the moment.
"I literally have nothing planned for Conor McGregor right now," White said. "The paperwork is being submitted. We'll play it by ear, see how things work out. There's still a lot of things that have to happen as far as fights go and then we'll decide where he's going to land."
As for the UFC's new partnership with DFSI, Novitzky cited the organization's experience with sample collection and relationships with other leagues.
MMA Orbit @mma_orbit
🚨| Jeff Novitzky says that Drug Free Sports International will be tasked with sample collection, as they have been for the NBA, NFL, NHL, WNBA, NASCAR and many other pro sports leagues.<br><br>Novitzky added that DFSI is a perfect fit with the UFC because of how experienced they are… <a href="https://t.co/FHnIJwLObY">pic.twitter.com/FHnIJwLObY</a>
McGregor, a former UFC featherweight and lightweight champion, previously stated his desire for a comeback fight in December to take on fellow The Ultimate Fighter coach Michael Chandler. McGregor has been out since the summer of 2021 after suffering a broken leg versus Dustin Poirier. However, he's since acknowledged that a December fight will not be in the works.