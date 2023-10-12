Logan Paul: Dillon Danis Fight 'Is Very Much Happening' Despite Cut from Altercation

Logan Paul: Dillon Danis Fight 'Is Very Much Happening' Despite Cut from AltercationOctober 12, 2023
Ben Roberts Photo/Getty Images
Logan Paul is not going to let a little thing like a microphone to the skull stop him from fighting Dillon Danis this weekend.
Paul said the fight is "very much happening" despite Danis busting him open with a microphone during a pre-fight face-to-face on Thursday.
This article will be updated soon to provide more information and analysis.
For more from Bleacher Report on this topic and from around the sports world, check out our B/R app, homepage and social feeds—including Twitter, Instagram, Facebook and TikTok.