    Logan Paul: Dillon Danis Fight 'Is Very Much Happening' Despite Cut from Altercation

    Tyler Conway@@jtylerconwayFeatured Columnist IVOctober 12, 2023

    MANCHESTER, ENGLAND - OCTOBER 12: Logan Paul reacts during a KSI v Tommy Fury - Prime Card Press Conference at Manchester Central on October 12, 2023 in Manchester, England. (Photo by Ben Roberts Photo/Getty Images)
    Ben Roberts Photo/Getty Images

    Logan Paul is not going to let a little thing like a microphone to the skull stop him from fighting Dillon Danis this weekend.

    Paul said the fight is "very much happening" despite Danis busting him open with a microphone during a pre-fight face-to-face on Thursday.

    Logan Paul @LoganPaul

    Dillon can't escape me. The fight is very much happening, the stakes just got higher 😈

    Billy 🏈 @Billyhottakes

    Logan Paul throws mic at Danis ends up getting his face busted open when Danis throws his mic back at em. Logan bleeding. <a href="https://t.co/vKyv9Ah1CW">pic.twitter.com/vKyv9Ah1CW</a>

