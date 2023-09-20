Logan Paul's Fiancée Nina Agdal Granted Restraining Order Against Dillon Danis

305pics/GCImages

Logan Paul's fiancée, Nina Agdal, has been granted a temporary restraining order against Dillon Danis requiring him to abstain from posting sexually explicit images of her on his social media accounts, per TMZ Sports.

Danis had been given two weeks to file opposition paperwork after the Sept. 7 decision and failed to do so, meaning the restraining order has now gone into effect.

The judge in the case ruled that Danis continuing to post such imagery of Agdal could result in "irreparable emotional distress and reputational harm if Defendant continues to post such photographs on the internet."

Agdal sued Danis for his repeated posts of her in the lead-up to his fight with Paul.

As of Wednesday, Danis has continued targeting Agdal in his social media posts.

Danis, 30, is scheduled to face Paul on Oct. 14 in the second main event at MF & DAZN: X Series 10—The Prime Card. KSI facing Tommy Fury will be the other main event.

Danis is 2-0 in his MMA career, last fighting in 2019 at Bellator 222. He was scheduled to face KSI in Jan. 2023 but withdrew from the match.

Paul, 28, is a YouTuber-turned-amateur-boxer. He has lost both his only amateur fight and his lone professional fight, both times against KSI. He also faced Floyd Mayweather Jr. in an exhibition matchup.