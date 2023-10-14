USMNT vs. Germany: Top Storylines and Predictions for 2023 Friendly

1 of 4

ANP via Getty Images

Berhalter was re-hired by U.S. Soccer in June, half a year after the team allowed his contract to expire following controversy involving the family of Gio Reyna.

Reyna's parents, who had reportedly previously complained about their son's USMNT playing time, reported an alleged past domestic violence incident involving Berhalter to the USMNT. That report led to Berhalter's six-month split from U.S. Soccer.

With Reyna returning to the national team for the first time after suffering a leg injury in June, the two are set to be reunited for the first time since the incident.

Berhalter told reporters Thursday he and Reyna had spoken "weeks ago" on Zoom, and that the "conversation was positive," per USA Today's Jason Anderson.

"I was really just appreciative of the conversation," Berhalter said. "Having said that, acknowledging that, I think it will take time."

"There is a difference between a Zoom call and being in person. I think that both intentions are positive, and the idea is that we work together for the team to be successful. I think we're both prepared to do that. I think that, although it may take some time, we're both aligned with what we want to accomplish."

Winger Tim Weah told CBS Sports' "Morning Footy" (h/t USA Today) that having Berhalter and Reyna back was like getting "those two missing pieces to the puzzle."