NFL Futures Betting Odds 2023-24: Best Picks for Super Bowl 58 Entering Week 6

David Eulitt/Getty Images

Super Bowl odds: +550

The Kansas City Chiefs' Super Bowl odds have remained the same from Week 5 to Week 6, and similarly, the team has remained steady on the field. Their highs haven't been as high as some of the other Super Bowl favorites in the league, but their floor remains high.

After dropping their first game of the season to the Detroit Lions, the Chiefs have won five in a row, including Thursday night against the Denver Broncos 18-9. Was it a spectacular win? No. Patrick Mahomes continues to prove that he is, in fact, human; he had one pick for one touchdown, and the Chiefs converted only one of five trips to the red zone.

But Kansas City's defense held off Russell Wilson and the Broncos; Wilson's ghastly statline included one touchdowns and two interceptions for just 95 yards and the team had only 197 yards of total offense overall. Travis Kelce, by comparison, alone had 124 receiving yards.

To be sure, the Chiefs' red-zone woes, should they continue, may incline Vegas to lower their Super Bowl odds. Though Kansas City is tied for seventh in red-zone scoring percentage on the year overall, at 63.16 percent, that's down from 71.08 percent in 2022, and it drops to 45.45 percent on the road.