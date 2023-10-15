NBA Starting Lineups With the Biggest Holes to Fill

4 of 5

The Bucks are all-in on Giannis Antetokounmpo, making them all-in on this quartet.



He could reach free agency as soon as 2025, so Milwaukee is doing everything it can to secure his longterm future. Just this offseason, the Bucks re-signed both Khris Middleton and Brook Lopez, then brokered a blockbuster trade for Damian Lillard. They'll pay the three $100 million for this season alone, though that's a justifiable expense if it ups Milwaukee's championship chances and, by extension, its odds of keeping Antetokounmpo for the long haul.



"I want to be a Milwaukee Buck for the rest of my career as long as we are winning," Antetokounmpo told reporters. "It's as simple as that."

Outside of age and the injury worries attached to it, it's hard to find many flaws in this foursome. However, that isn't true of the candidates in the running for the starting shooting guard spot. New Bucks coach Adrian Griffin will have to make some concessions no matter who he chooses, as he only has imperfect options available.



Malik Beasley can shoot, but that's all he does. MarJon Beauchamp could add defense and athleticism, but he can't shoot. Pat Connaughton is capable of a lot of things, but he doesn't do them consistently. Jae Crowder (who'd slide into the 3 spot and bump Middleton to the 2) has been an effective three-and-D wing before, but the Bucks had him last season and hardly played him.

