Nikola Vučević: Bulls Core Faces 'Last Chance' amid Zach LaVine, DeRozan Trade Rumors

David Dow/NBAE via Getty Images

Facing a lot of uncertainty, Nikola Vučević opened up about where this iteration of the Chicago Bulls is at as they prepare for the 2023-24 season.

Speaking to Yahoo Sports' Jake Fischer, Vučević admitted this could be the "last chance" for the current core group of Bulls players.

"We know we can do better, and we have to do better," he said. "And we know it's kind of our last chance as this core of guys to do something."

Zach LaVine and DeMar DeRozan have come up in trade rumors throughout the offseason, though neither player has been moved at this point.

It's unclear how serious the Bulls are about wanting to trade either player. LaVine, in particular, seems like he would be very difficult for another team to pry away from Chicago.

The Athletic's Fred Katz reported last month the New York Knicks contacted the Bulls to ask about LaVine, but the asking price was described as "giant" for the two-time All-Star.

LaVine may not be as attractive to teams because of what Chicago might be looking to get back in return and his contract. The 28-year-old is owed $129.1 million over the next three seasons plus a $48.97 million player option for 2026-27.

Given the restrictions imposed on teams that go over different luxury-tax aprons, general managers might be more selective about which players signed to max contracts they look to add in a potential trade.

DeRozan's availability will likely be a focus for teams throughout the year if he doesn't get moved before the start of the regular season. The 34-year-old is entering the final season of his current contract and will earn $28.6 million.

Based on his age and expiring contract, the Bulls would be wise to at least entertain offers for DeRozan, especially if they are outside of playoff contention as the trade deadline approaches.

Chicago struck a deal even before the free-agent moratorium period started to keep Vučević. He got a three-year, $60 million deal to remain with the team.

Things have fallen apart for the Bulls ever since Lonzo Ball's knee problems started in January 2022 when he was diagnosed with a torn meniscus. They were the No. 1 seed in the Eastern Conference standings as recently as Feb. 25, 2022, with a 39-21 record.

Since that date, though, the Bulls have gone 47-57 without Ball. Their 40-42 record last season was 10th in the Eastern Conference, but they lost to the Miami Heat in the play-in tournament to determine the No. 8 seed in the playoffs.