Predicting NBA's 1st Time All-Stars This Season

With a host of in-prime stars still hooping at the highest levels, and no shortage of potential candidates for this exercise, we wound up in a numbers crunch pretty quickly.



So, while we don't quite see an All-Star selection in these players' immediate future, they have a reasonable enough chance to at least deserve an honorable mention.



Chet Holmgren, Oklahoma City Thunder



The last rookie to earn an All-Star selection was Blake Griffin, a player who, like Holmgren, had his would-be freshman season erased by an injury. That year-long exposure to NBA life perhaps allowed Griffin to hit the ground running once he was healthy, and Holmgren, a 7'0" defensive anchor with a jumper and some handles, could be poised to do the same.



Evan Mobley, Cleveland Cavaliers



Mobley is only 22 years old and already an All-Defensive first-teamer. He might also be just a couple of offensive enhancements away from becoming a nightly supplier of 20-plus points and perhaps four or more assists. If Cleveland's summer commitment to improving its spacing gives him more room to operate, he could emerge as a two-way star sooner than later.



Austin Reaves, Los Angeles Lakers



Lakers skipper Darvin Ham sees All-Star potential in Reaves, and it's easy to picture that coming to fruition as soon as this season. He ended last season on a tear (17.6 points, 5.5 assists and a 57.8/44.3/85.6 slash after the All-Star break), then had his confidence boosted twice this summer, first by his new $56 million contract and later by playing a significant role for Team USA.



Victor Wembanyama, San Antonio Spurs

