NFL Rumors: Broncos Will Listen on Trade Calls for Jerry Jeudy, Courtland Sutton

The Denver Broncos are "open for business" ahead of the Oct. 31 NFL trade deadline, according to ESPN's Dan Graziano.

Graziano reported the impression outside Denver is that the team "will listen" on offers for wide receivers Jerry Jeudy and Courtland Sutton amid a 1-4 start.

It doesn't sound as though the Broncos are having a total fire sale. Graziano reported they have little motivation to deal cornerback Pat Surtain II because they consider him a "building block."

Denver probably feels more comfortable entertaining outside interest in Sutton and/or Jeudy because neither has performed at an elite level to this point in their careers.

Jeudy has yet to crack 1,000 receiving yards in a single season. It looked like he might be turning a corner after the 2022 season when he finished with 67 receptions for 972 yards and six touchdowns. But he's failing to match that pace (17 catches, 208 yards) through four games in 2023.

Sutton, meanwhile, hasn't been as effective since tearing his ACL in Week 2 of the 2020 season. Before the injury, he was coming off a Pro Bowl season that saw him finish with 1,112 receiving yards, and he has yet to return to those heights.

ESPN's Jeremy Fowler reported in May the Broncos "attracted legitimate trade interest" in Jeudy and Sutton. Prospective suitors felt, however, that a "high-end return" was required to break Denver's resolve.

At the time, the front office may have been hopeful that head coach Sean Payton could spark an immediate turnaround.