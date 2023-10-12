Redrafting Joe Burrow, QBs Selected in 2020 NFL Draft

Redrafting Joe Burrow, QBs Selected in 2020 NFL DraftOctober 12, 2023
The 2020 NFL draft was not the year to skip on taking a quarterback. For the rest of their careers, the marquee signal-callers in that year's draft are going to be inextricably linked.
Joe Burrow, Justin Herbert, Jalen Hurts, Tua Tagovailoa and Jordan Love have already made a major impact on the NFL. Burrow and Hurts both have been to the Super Bowl, Herbert is a Pro Bowler and won the 2020 Offensive Rookie of the Year, while Tagovailoa is orchestrating one of the NFL's most dangerous offenses.
Given what we know now about each of the quarterbacks, a few teams would likely want a re-do on the 2020 draft. With that in mind, here's where the quarterbacks might have landed if every team could go back in time.
1. Cincinnati Bengals: Joe Burrow, LSU
Original Selection: QB Joe Burrow, LSU
Where he was actually picked: No. 1 overall
Rewind time all you want. The Cincinnati Bengals are taking Joe Burrow every time.
Justin Herbert has been more prolific than Burrow statistically, but the Los Angeles Chargers have yet to win a playoff game with Herbert under center. The Bengals have won five, including an AFC Championship Game.
To be fair, Burrow has had a better supporting cast than Herbert. Both quarterbacks have had a dynamic duo of receivers, but the Bengals defense has been far superior to the Chargers'.
Still, the Bengals have had some of their best seasons in franchise history with Burrow leading the offense. Not only does he have great chemistry with former college teammate Ja'Marr Chase, but he showed his loyalty to Cincinnati by signing a five-year, $275 million contract extension this offseason.
That wasn't a hometown discount by any stretch, but it's still a long-term commitment that the Bengals got from a homegrown talent. Burrow went to high school in Ohio and doesn't seem to mind the fact that he isn't in one of the biggest markets in the league.
It's a hand-in-glove fit for both the quarterback and the franchise. The Bengals likely wouldn't take a shot on building that relationship with anyone else even if they had a draft-day re-do.
2. Washington Commanders: Justin Herbert, Oregon
Original Selection: Edge Chase Young, Ohio State
Where he was actually picked: No. 6 overall
Sam Howell has shown some flashes in his six starts with the Washington Commanders. But if head coach/then-de facto general manager Ron Rivera had the foresight to take Justin Herbert with the second overall pick in the 2020 draft, he'd likely have far more job security right now.
Herbert hasn't had the playoff success of Burrow, but he's ninth in career passer rating among active quarterbacks, has thrown for at least 4,300 yards in each of his first three seasons and has tossed 101 touchdowns to 36 interceptions in 53 starts.
Herbert might not have the off-script ability of Patrick Mahomes or even Jalen Hurts, but he masterfully orchestrates the offense and rarely makes the wrong decision. Terry McLaurin, who has thrived despite playing with mediocre quarterbacks, would be an absolute star if he had Herbert throwing to him for the last three seasons.
Making this pick sting even more is the fact that Chase Young has ultimately disappointed as the second overall pick. The Commanders declined to pick up his fifth-year option this spring, and injuries have prevented him from reaching his ceiling. Meanwhile, the Chargers signed Herbert to a five-year, $262.5 million extension this offseason.
The Commanders would be thrilled to have the opportunity to pay that much to lock down their quarterback of the future.
4. New York Giants: Jalen Hurts, Oklahoma
Original Pick: OT Andrew Thomas, Georgia
Where he was actually picked: No. 53 overall
The Detroit Lions held the No. 3 overall pick and would have to think long and hard about selecting Jalen Hurts to make it three quarterbacks in a row at the top of the draft. However, Jared Goff is a good fit for their offense, and the thought of pairing Justin Jefferson with Amon-Ra St. Brown and ensuring that Jefferson doesn't wind up with the Minnesota Vikings would tip the scales of the NFC North in their favor for a long time.
That opens the door for the New York Giants to do something that would drastically change the NFC East: stealing Jalen Hurts from the Philadelphia Eagles.
You can make a case that Hurts should be taken over Justin Herbert given the success that he and the Eagles have had over the past two years. But it's hard to separate how much of that is due to the dominant defense that general manager Howie Roseman put together and the coaching job that Nick Sirianni and his staff have done with Hurts.
While Herbert came into the league on fire, Hurts has taken time to develop into the franchise quarterback who earned a five-year, $255 million extension this offseason. Hurts went from being a prospect who had to clarify to teams that he is a quarterback to one who earned a second-team All-Pro nod last year.
He would be a perfect fit for Brian Daboll and the Giants. Daboll unlocked Daniel Jones' rushing ability last season, opening up the offense and setting up Jones to rush for over 700 yards.
Hurts would be an amplified version of Jones and would keep the Giants from making the questionable decision to hand Jones a four-year, $160 million extension this offseason.
5. Miami Dolphins: Tua Tagovailoa, Alabama
Original Selection: QB Tua Tagovailoa, Alabama
Where he was actually picked: No. 5 overall
When healthy, Tua Tagovailoa and the Miami Dolphins are as dangerous as any offense in the NFL. Just ask the Denver Broncos, who surrendered 70 points to the Fins this season.
The main criticisms of Tagovailoa coming out of Alabama were injury concerns and his ability to push the ball downfield. When the Dolphins acquired Tyreek Hill, there were plenty of people who questioned whether Tagovailoa had the arm to take full advantage of Hill's game-changing speed.
He silenced doubters on that front by leading the league last season in air yards per completion (8.8).
Unfortunately, the injury concerns have played a role in his overall valuation. Tagovailoa is the only passer out of the four top quarterbacks from this class who doesn't have a new contract yet.
The Dolphins picked up his fifth-year option this spring, but his injury history in the league includes at least two concussions last season, a sprained thumb as well as a rib and finger fracture.
Despite all of that, Tagovailoa has proven to be a great fit in Miami. He's the perfect trigger man in Mike McDaniel's offense, and his ball placement allows for maximum yards after the catch from Hill and Jaylen Waddle.
37. New England Patriots: Jordan Love, Utah State
Original Selection: S Kyle Dugger, Lenoir-Rhyne
Where he was actually picked: No. 26 overall
After three-plus years, we have a good idea of what Burrow, Herbert, Hurts and Tagovailoa bring to the table. All four have flashed their ceilings and proven to some degree that they are worthy being called a franchise quarterback.
The jury is still very much out on Jordan Love, though.
The Green Bay Packers stunned everyone when they traded up to the 26th pick to take Love with Aaron Rodgers still on the roster. Rodgers then went on to have back-to-back MVP seasons with Love on the bench.
Love is now getting his first shot as the starter, and he's producing mixed results. He came out looking good with six touchdown passes and no interceptions in the first two games of the season, but he showed the downside of his game with a three-interception performance in a loss to the Las Vegas Raiders last week.
If the Packers had to do the 2020 draft over, it would make sense to pass on a quarterback altogether. Instead, the New England Patriots are the team that should have been looking to draft a successor for a future Hall of Fame quarterback.
Tom Brady left the Pats in 2020, but they replaced him with Cam Newton before drafting Mac Jones in 2021. It's safe to say that path hasn't worked out. The Patriots are 1-4 this season, and Jones has thrown more interceptions (six) than touchdowns (five).
New England was reportedly interested in Love leading up to the 2020 draft. Even if Love didn't turn out to be their long-term answer under center, the Patriots would be getting ready to move on and would be a year ahead of where they are now in the search for a quarterback.