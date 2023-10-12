Redrafting Joe Burrow, QBs Selected in 2020 NFL Draft

3 of 5

Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images

Original Pick: OT Andrew Thomas, Georgia

Where he was actually picked: No. 53 overall

The Detroit Lions held the No. 3 overall pick and would have to think long and hard about selecting Jalen Hurts to make it three quarterbacks in a row at the top of the draft. However, Jared Goff is a good fit for their offense, and the thought of pairing Justin Jefferson with Amon-Ra St. Brown and ensuring that Jefferson doesn't wind up with the Minnesota Vikings would tip the scales of the NFC North in their favor for a long time.

That opens the door for the New York Giants to do something that would drastically change the NFC East: stealing Jalen Hurts from the Philadelphia Eagles.

You can make a case that Hurts should be taken over Justin Herbert given the success that he and the Eagles have had over the past two years. But it's hard to separate how much of that is due to the dominant defense that general manager Howie Roseman put together and the coaching job that Nick Sirianni and his staff have done with Hurts.

While Herbert came into the league on fire, Hurts has taken time to develop into the franchise quarterback who earned a five-year, $255 million extension this offseason. Hurts went from being a prospect who had to clarify to teams that he is a quarterback to one who earned a second-team All-Pro nod last year.

He would be a perfect fit for Brian Daboll and the Giants. Daboll unlocked Daniel Jones' rushing ability last season, opening up the offense and setting up Jones to rush for over 700 yards.