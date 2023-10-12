Bleacher Report's Week 6 NFL Picks

14 of 15

Bryan M. Bennett/Getty Images

The Buffalo Bills returned from London with a banged-up defense. They placed linebacker Matt Milano (fractured leg and torn ACL) and defensive tackle DaQuon Jones (torn pectoral) on season-ending injured reserve this week.

In a blast from the past, the Bills signed 35-year-old Josh Norman to help patch up a secondary without cornerback Tre'Davious White (torn Achilles). Keep in mind that Von Miller is still working his way back from a torn ACL.

Despite the Bills' injuries on defense and the uncertainty around tight end Dalton Kincaid, who's in concussion protocol, our experts expect Buffalo to rout the New York Giants.

Big Blue is black and blue from its losses and injuries. Quarterback Daniel Jones (neck) and tight end Darren Waller (groin) missed practice on Wednesday. Saquon Barkley hasn't played since Week 2 because of a high ankle sprain.

O'Donnell, along with most of our panel, went with the far better team to win big on the Sunday Night Football stage:

"I'm actually a bit more wary of this monster spread if Tyrod Taylor gets the start against his former team than if Daniel Jones starts for the Giants. It's less predictable and maybe offensive coordinator Mike Kafka has a play-calling sheet that makes sense. But it shouldn't really matter in the end. The Bills will be motivated to circle the wagons after their miserable journey across the pond last weekend. In their three wins this season, they've scored 38, 37 and 48 points but are averaging only 18 points in their two losses.

"The Giants, meanwhile, would have trouble scoring against air right now. Outside of their comeback win over Arizona, New York has scored only 31 points in the other four games, which is just about a touchdown and an extra point per game while surrendering about 30 points per game.

"The Bills are more than two touchdowns better than the Giants even with some key injuries defensively and even if they don't play their best. It's always tricky laying multiple touchdowns-plus in an NFL game, but the Giants haven't shown enough talent, let alone spirit, to warrant backing them even with these points."

Predictions

Davenport: Bills

Gagnon: Giants

Hanford: Bills

Knox: Bills

Moton: Bills

O'Donnell: Bills

Sobleski: Giants

ATS Consensus: Bills -14

SU Consensus: Bills