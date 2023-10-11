Where Does Russell Wilson Broncos Trade Rank Among Worst NFL Trades of Last 10 Years?

8 of 10

Andy Cross/MediaNews Group/The Denver Post via Getty Images

There's some lingering benefit of the doubt here for Wilson, who deserves it based on an incredible, Hall of Fame-worthy tenure with the Seahawks before joining the Broncos. The team hasn't exactly made it easy on him either, with shabby defense and instability within the coaching staff.

That said, the aforementioned price tag—two first-round picks, two second-round picks, a fifth-round pick, Lock, Harris, and Fant—was huge, especially considering that Wilson is one of the highest-paid players in the game and the Broncos are financially handcuffed to him for several seasons to come.