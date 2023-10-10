Deebo Samuel on Micah Parsons' Cowboys, 49ers Rematch Hopes: It Might Be 'Worse'

Ezra Shaw/Getty Images

San Francisco 49ers wide receiver Deebo Samuel took a shot at the Dallas Cowboys on Tuesday after Cowboys superstar linebacker Micah Parsons expressed his desire for a rematch in the playoffs.

Speaking on The Edge with Micah Parsons, the two-time Pro Bowler and two-time first-team All-Pro took issue with 49ers tight end George Kittle wearing a "F--k Dallas" shirt under his jersey on Sunday night, and Parsons also suggested that the game will go differently if the Cowboys and 49ers meet again:

"He said, 'Eff Dallas.' Yeah. I just feel like he's making it way more personal than it had to," Parsons said. "Kittle's my guy, but I'mma say this—laugh now, cry later. We've got something for that. Just trust. Just trust. If we see them again, just trust. Laugh now, cry later."

During an appearance on Up & Adams with Kay Adams on Tuesday, Samuel questioned why Parsons and the Cowboys would want to face the Niners again:

"It was already personal before the game started," Samuel said. "42-10, I don't think you want to see us again. It might be a little bit worse."

The 49ers dominated the Cowboys in a 42-10 win on Sunday night, marking the third time the Niners have beaten the Cowboys in the past three seasons across the regular season and playoffs.

