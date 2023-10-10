Oklahoma WR Andrel Anthony to Have Season-Ending Surgery on Knee Injury

James Black/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

The No. 5 Oklahoma Sooners will be without one of their best offensive players for the rest of the year.

Per ESPN's Adam Rittenberg, Sooners head coach Brett Venables told reporters that wide receiver Andrel Anthony will miss the remainder of the 2023 season after suffering a knee injury that requires surgery.

Anthony leads Oklahoma with 429 receiving yards while also adding 27 catches and a touchdown. He reacted to the injury on social media:

Anthony suffered the injury in the fourth quarter of Oklahoma's 34-30 win over No. 3 Texas on Saturday. He had five catches for 42 yards before his exit.

"Injury is never a good thing, so day in and day out, we're going to help our brother up" Jalil Farooq told reporters. "After he gets surgery, gets treatment, 24/7, he'll be back in no time. Can't wait till he touches the field again."

A transfer from Michigan, Anthony quickly took advantage of his newfound opportunity with the Sooners. He had 19 receptions for 328 yards and four touchdowns in two seasons with the Wolverines, and he quickly surpassed that total this year.

Venables will rely on a deep receiving corps to make up for the loss of Anthony. Farooq is Oklahoma's second-leading receiver with 415 yards and two scores on 20 catches. Nic Anderson leads the team with six receiving touchdowns, while Drake Stoops has a team-high 29 receptions. Quarterback Dillon Gabriel will likely continue spreading the ball around in Anthony's absence.