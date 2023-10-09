NFL Rumors: Josh Norman, Bills Agree to Contract After Tre'Davious White's Injury

AP Photo/Adrian Kraus

The Buffalo Bills are reportedly turning to a familiar face to help mitigate the loss of cornerback Tre'Davious White, who will miss the remainder of the season due to a torn Achilles.

According to NFL insider Jordan Schultz, the Bills are signing cornerback Josh Norman, who spent the 2020 season in Buffalo.

Tom Pelissero of NFL Network reported that Norman is expected to be signed to the practice squad.

