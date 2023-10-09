Bills' Matt Milano to Have Surgery on Leg Injury, Will Be out Indefinitely

Peter Nicholls/Getty Images

The Buffalo Bills will be without one of their best defensive players for quite some time.

ESPN's Adam Schefter reported on Monday that Bills linebacker Matt Milano is set to undergo surgery on a leg injury suffered in Sunday's loss to the Jacksonville Jaguars and he will be out indefinitely.

Bills defensive lineman DaQuan Jones also will be out indefinitely because he needs surgery on his pectoral injury. Both Milano and Jones suffered their injuries early in Sunday's game, which was played in London. Neither of them returned to the contest after the first quarter.

A first-team All-Pro and Pro Bowl selection in 2022, Milano is regarded as one of the best linebackers in the NFL. This season, he has 30 total tackles, two interceptions and a forced fumble. His presence will surely be missed by Buffalo's defense.

"Just kind of like a gut punch, man," said rookie linebacker Dorian Williams, who split reps with fourth-year linebacker Tyrel Dodson when Milano exited Sunday's game. "I mean, we all love Mad Matt. Matt's a well-loved guy in the entire building, just how much he's done for me in this program. Just teaching me the little things and how tough of a guy he is. It definitely hurts to see him go down."

The injuries to Milano and Jones are additional blows to an already depleted Bills defense. Cornerback Tre'Davious White was lost for the season with a torn Achilles. Starting defensive end Greg Rousseau (foot), defensive end Shaq Lawson (toe) and starting cornerback Christian Benford (shoulder) all missed Sunday's game.