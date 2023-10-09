Jets' Alijah Vera-Tucker Out for Remainder of 2023 Season with Achilles Injury

Nick Cammett/Diamond Images via Getty Images

The New York Jets barely had time to celebrate Sunday's win over the Denver Broncos before having their worst fears confirmed.

The Jets will be without their best offensive lineman for the rest of the season, as NFL Network's Ian Rapoport reported that an MRI revealed that right tackle Alijah Vera-Tucker suffered a torn Achilles during Sunday's game.

Vera-Tucker suffered the injury late in the second quarter and was replaced by Max Mitchell. Per ESPN's Rich Cimini, he initially motioned to the sideline but stayed in for another play with a torn Achilles. Rapoport reported earlier on Monday that there was optimism going into the MRI that it was just a calf injury, but it turned out to be the worst possible outcome.

"We're all kind of surprised because he played a play on it, he walked off on his own power, he walked to the locker room on his own power, so we were pretty optimistic that that part of it was gonna be ok," Jets head coach Robert Saleh said. "But it's a blow and again, I feel bad for him. He battled his way back this offseason from injury a year ago, and to have this happen again, it's just unfortunate."

As Saleh noted, this is the second straight year that Vera-Tucker has suffered a devastating end to his season. He suffered a torn biceps, ironically also against the Broncos, in Week 7 of the 2022 campaign.

The No. 14 pick in the 2021 draft, Vera-Tucker had shown flashes of Pro Bowl potential when healthy. His versatility was invaluable to New York, as he was able to line up at multiple positions along the offensive line and excel regardless of the spot.

Vera-Tucker's injury is another stroke of bad luck for the Jets. In their Week 1 win over the Buffalo Bills, they lost star quarterback Aaron Rodgers to a torn Achilles as well. New York has just two victories this year and lost two of its best players in both of them.