Predicting the 5 Biggest NBA Stars Traded Next

Wait, didn't Kyrie Irving just get traded to the Dallas Mavericks eight months ago? Didn't he just agree to re-sign with the Mavs for three years? Does he really belong on this list?

Yes, yes and yes.

Irving's happiness with his current situation has become quite fluid over the past seven years, a period in which he's been part of four different organizations. Today, all is well in Dallas after he agreed to a $120 million contract this summer. However, that could completely change in the next few months.

While Irving stated he had Dallas as his No. 1 choice in free agency, he doesn't exactly sound like someone pledging his undying love to the organization just yet.

"Obviously I looked elsewhere—salary-cap opportunities, where I could fit in with other guys around the league—but there just wasn't much space," Irving said, via ESPN's Tim McMahon.

Some around the league believe Irving will eventually make his way back to LeBron James, whom he reportedly pushed the Mavericks to trade for this past summer, per B/R's Chris Haynes. His comments seem to indicate he explored a potential reunion, but he ultimately took a bigger paycheck in Dallas instead. Getting paid first and then forcing your way to another destination is the new normal in today's NBA.

The Mavs will ultimately do what Luka Dončić wants, which is keeping Irving as his co-star and sidekick for now. But if Dallas gets off to another sub-.500 start and appears to be in danger of missing the playoffs once again (a real possibility in a loaded West), Irving could once again wind up on the trade market.

If (when?) things go south for Irving in Dallas, expect the All-Star point guard to wind up on the Lakers.