2023 NFL Trade Deadline Fire Sale Scenarios for Giants and Other Disappointing Teams

Katelyn Mulcahy/Getty Images

The Josh McDaniels era has been a massive disappointment for the Las Vegas Raiders. After being a popular pick to reach the playoffs upon acquiring Davante Adams last year, the team started 1-4 before a Week 6 bye and went on to finish well out of contention at 6-11. Things aren't looking any better for the Raiders after they stumbled out of the gate yet again, losing three of their first four games to open the 2023 campaign.

It's clear that veteran quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo isn't the right signal-caller to lift this team back to relevance. The offense has completely sputtered out despite having a superstar receiver in Davante Adams and an elite back in Josh Jacobs, generating a meager 15.5 points per game thus far. Vegas isn't doing too much better on defense either after allowing opponents to put up more than 25 points per game on average while amassing a meager seven sacks on the year.

Despite these failures, the team doesn't seem interested in giving up on the season just yet. The Athletic's Dianna Russini even found that the Raiders are reportedly considering bringing in a veteran pass-rusher. Even if they do find a competent edge-rusher to replace the released Chandler Jones, it's hard to see a scenario in which Vegas will be able to right the ship in time to make the playoffs.

If the front office does come to its senses and wants to get a head start on a rebuild, finding a buyer for Jacobs should be one of the first moves that Las Vegas makes. While Jacobs earned the league's rushing crown last year, he's off to a poor start along with the rest of the offense. The running back has amassed just 166 yards and one touchdown across his first 62 carries of the season.

Considering Jacobs signed a one-year, $11.8 million deal this offseason and will be a free agent after the season, it'd be wise to move on from the 25-year-old before losing him for a middling compensatory draft pick at best. The Miami Dolphins already reportedly showed interest in acquiring him during the offseason, and there's likely a potential contender in need of backfield help that would be willing to take him on before the deadline.

A squad like the Los Angeles Rams, who have been heavily relying on Kyren Williams since trading away Cam Akers, could make sense for Jacobs to land with. The Rams need an immediate boost after their 2-3 start, so adding a talent like Jacobs would be sensible. Getting an All-Pro in exchange for a Day 2 draft selection is the type of move general manager Les Snead—perhaps best known for his "F--k them picks" attitude—has a propensity to make.